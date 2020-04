COLRAIN, Mass (WWLP) – The Colrain Police Department is looking for a person who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to the police department, the person is described as 6’2”, 130 pounds with brown hair, a short pixie haircut, and brown eyes.

The person was last seen leaving Leon Herzic Road on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on foot. Police say the person was wearing jeans, combat boots and possibly a sweater and backpack.

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-625-8200.