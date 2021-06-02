Colrain police officer puts out driveway fire with extinguisher and garden hose

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP)– A Colrain police officer responding to a call for a structure fire put out the flames with his fire extinguisher and a neighbors garden hose.

According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association Facebook page, Colrain fire received a call at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for a reported structure fire in the area of 390 Main Rd. The call came in from a neighbor who saw flames and smoke coming from a neighbors garage on their security camera.

Engines 2, 3, 1 and Ambulance 1 responded along with Colrain PD and due to information a 1st alarm was transmitted bringing in additional units from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Halifax Vt, Greenfield, and Charlemont to the scene and for cover.

Colrain police officer Hunkler arrived to find there was a fire in the driveway close to the home but had not extended to the home at that time. Hunkler used his fire extinguisher and a neighbors garden hose to control the fire.











After further investigation the fire was determined to be caused by spontaneous combustion of sawdust from a flooring vacuum bag in a outside trash barrel. The owner said he also had his vacuum catch fire in his van Tuesday night but he was able to get it out without any damage to his vehicle.