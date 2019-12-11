Colrain students help to replenish local fish population

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Colrain Central school students want to help bring the fish back to the North River after this past September’s fish kill.

An Acid leak killed countless fish when a holding tank ruptured at the Barnhardt Manufacturing Company.

Colrain Central first-graders raised funds to purchase the equipment needed to replenish the fish population in the North River.

Community Partner “Trout Unlimited” delivered fish eggs this morning. Talia Miller, Service Learning Coordinator at Colrain Central School, told 22News that they try to engage kids with real-world problems.

“What we do with the service-learning model is we try to engage kids around real-world problems so I saw this as an opportunity here, a real-world problem kids care about its close to home,” Miller said.

The first graders will hold a ceremony on December 18 and deliver 10,000 beads to represent 10,000 fish killed by the acid spill.

Those beads will be used to make 100 necklaces that will be passed out to students.