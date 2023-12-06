COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – With people potentially struggling to heat their home during the winter, a “wood bank” has been established in the town of Colrain.

We’ve all heard of a food bank, well this is essentially the same but it’s a community helping each other out with fire wood instead.

Under a decade ago, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation created a Wood Bank Program- where rural communities would recycle surplus trees into firewood to address energy insecurity.

The program has been a success- and seeing what the benefits are, the town of Colrain in northern Franklin County has just debuted their own wood bank. It’s not part of the State’s program yet, but Colrain resident and wood bank organizer David Greenberg tells 22News that if all goes to plan, it could be which would enable this bank the capacity to grow in the future through state grants. “It’s a mutual aid activity basically and it’s to help people, who for one reason or the other, need extra fire wood and can’t afford or don’t have a way to get it,” said Greenberg.

A warm home is something many of us take for granted but this firewood here could mean a world of difference for more people than you might expect. And as fuel prices remain high, firewood has become even more popular in rural towns like Colrain for people to heat their home.

Peter Wingate, Energy Director at Community Action Pioneer Valley, told 22News, “A lot of people we’re really finding, about half the households we work with have a woodstove, some of them use it as a primary heat source and some people have a few sticks of wood out in the backyard that they burn.”

The first load of wood to the bank came from the Colrain-Line Family Farm and now anyone in need can take from this wood pile to stay warm. The wood bank is located outside the transfer station on Charlemont Road.