GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Monday is National Family Day, a holiday that encourages you to celebrate the bond you have with your loved ones.

“I will be spending it on nature walks with me and my dog Hercules, and my daughter,” said Debbie Gonzalez, an AmeriCorps member at the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

And whether it’s having dinner together, playing pool, or joining in on an arts and craft project. Either way, Kat Allen with the Communities that Care Coalition said children who have dinner with their families most nights of the week tend to do better in school.

“…. More likely to do well in school, they’re more likely to avoid drugs and alcohol, to not report symptoms of depression to stay clear of any eating disorders,” Allen told 22News.

Allen added children are more likely today, than 15 years ago, to report they enjoy spending time with their parent and that they can talk about things that are important to them.

“One thing that I think we take for granted is that we have our families close,” Keyedra Jacobs, Community Engagement & Programs Associates of Communities that Care Coalition, noted. “Today’s just a reminder that if you have a family, keep them close, keep them confident and happy.”

And National Family Day is not just about setting up time together for today but coming up with ideas to include your family in more activities down the road.