GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of Franklin County saluted their Veterans by turning out in large numbers for Greenfield’s Veterans Day Parade.

The marchers from Federal Street to the Veterans Memorial Mall were gratified to see so many of their neighbors lining the parade route in honor of those who served their country with distinction. The re-birth of patriotic fervor hasn’t gone unnoticed by those who’ve worn a uniform for their country.

“But really, this is Veterans Day. It’s important to come out and show your gratitude to the brave men and women who’ve sacrificed,” said Brian Brooks from the Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans.

From start to finish, every mile of the Greenfield parade route was distinguished by large crowds determined to do their part making the 2022 Veterans Day parade a moment in time to remember.