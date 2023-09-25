GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is looking for the community’s input on how opioid settlement funds should be used.

The City is expected to receive over $1.7 million, including nearly $250,000 for fiscal year 2024 to address disparities in existing opioid services, improve the community’s response to the opioid epidemic, and aid people disadvantaged by the stigma associated with opioid use disorder.

Input will help guide decision-making on opioid settlement agreement funds toward specific categories such as the following:

Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

Support for People in Treatment and Recovery

Connections to Care

Harm Reduction

Addressing the Needs of Criminal-Justice-Involved Persons

Support Pregnant or Parenting Women and Their Families Including Babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Prevent Misuse of Opioids and Implement Prevention Education

The survey is open until December 22 online or paper copies can be found at Greenfield City Hall, the Greenfield Public Library, the John Zon Community Center, Franklin County Community Justice Support Center, Greenfield Community College, community meal sites and health organizations.