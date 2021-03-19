Concerns over getting Franklin County teachers vaccinated before April 5

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators and local organizations agree: a lack of vaccine supply continues to be a problem in Franklin County.

“There are 3,000 school personnel, so at a couple of hundred doses a week, we’re not going to make it by April 5,” said Tracy Rogers, the emergency preparedness program manager for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Greenfield had been fully remote, but preschool through fifth grade will be back in the classroom on April 5. Principal Melodie Goodwin with the Newton School estimates about half of her staff has received the vaccine, but she said it’s been a struggle.

“Teachers are traveling to Eastfield mall or to UMass to try to get vaccinated,” she told 22News.

According to a map put out by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, vaccine supply is still being distributed inequitably.

Doses shipped compared to county populations puts Suffolk County at 80 percent, while Franklin is at 38 percent, and Hampshire is at the lowest in the state at just 26 percent.

“I think everyone is just in the same place where everybody else is in Massachusetts, you go to a website and you’re number 1,000,” Goodwin said.

Tracy Rogers FRCOG had wanted to prioritize teachers in this week’s vaccination clinics, but the online system wouldn’t allow them. A concern she said could be magnified, as we open up vaccines to some essential workers on Monday.

“[We told educators] sign up as fast as you can, but they had to compete with everyone else who’s eligible across the state,” she said.

Rogers added the state wants FRCOG to do 750 vaccines a day 7 days a week. She said they have the setup, but they just don’t have the supply.