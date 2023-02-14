GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern will be visiting Franklin County Tuesday, making stops in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Conway.

The Worcester Democrat will first visit the Franklin County Community Development Center in Greenfield accompanied by the State Director of USDA Rural Development to announce nearly $30,000 in grants. The grant will be used to provide microloans and training.

McGovern will meet with town officials in South Deerfield to offer continued support for their plans for a net-zero municipal campus and other local issues. Then he will meet with Conway officials to welcome them to the Second Congressional District, listen to their needs, and offer his continued partnership.