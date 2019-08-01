Congressman McGovern tours western Massachusetts farms

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern has completed a daylong tour of farms in Franklin and Hampshire counties.

22News caught up with the Second Disitrict Congressman Jim McGovern at the Poplar Hill Farm in West Whately.

McGovern and farm owner Michael Mahar agreed that unpredictable weather was undermining the success of western Massachusetts farming.

“Well it makes it hard to plan every year for the crops that we’re growing,” Mahar explained. “We go from one extreme to the next, either too dry or too wet.”

McGovern told 22News, “I’ve heard from farmer after farmer, the erratic weather patterns. The unpredictability of the weather, the severity of the weather has hit them in a negative way.”

Poplar Hill Farm consists of 120 acres, the crops grown there go to feed livestock. The farm has been in the family since 1979.