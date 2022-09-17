GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the federal observance of the Constitution and Citizenship Day commemorating the September 17, 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution.

In recognition, Constitution Day is an American federal observance that honors the adoption of the United States Constitution and who recently became U.S. citizens.

The Greenfield Public Library will be observing this day by offering pocket Constitutions, which are free to the public and are being offered on a first come first serve basis. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited.