Construction for General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield begins this spring

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this spring, construction will begin on the General Pierce Bridge that’s between Montague and Greenfield.

But, the Montague Selectboard is calling for more to be done. The concern lies with this is a project that will make the bridge safer, but it would ultimately need to be replaced in the next 25 years.

If you know the area, this is that bridge where you could be stuck at a light for several minutes because only one lane of traffic can be allowed on it.

Starting this spring, it will be closed off to drivers during construction, but pedestrians will be allowed on the walkway. While this project is designed to replace the deck or what people drive over, the Montague select board is asking for more.

Like fixing the upper trusses and adding pedestrian lighting.

“That the bridge will be as safe and as functional for as long as possible and the concern is that priorities may shift over the course of 25 years,” said Steven Ellis, Montague Town Administrator. “And that the full-bridge replacement would not be something that’s guaranteed.”

Steven Ellis said they’re already coordinating the possibility of speeding up the process and shortening up the time that the bridge would need to be closed.