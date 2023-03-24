GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction season is officially underway, Greenfield City Hall announced the projects to be completed over the next several weeks.

Residents, businesses, and drivers may experience travel delays or street closures for the following five projects:

Newell Pond Road:

Water main replacement

Scheduled to begin on March 27 and continue through the week of April 10

Total cost: $380,210, funded by the City’s Water Enterprise Fund

Sanderson Street

Phase 2 of water main replacement. Upgrades to sewer line, drainage system, and sidewalks; and repaving.

Scheduled to begin April 3 through the end of April. Paving is to be completed by early June.

Phase 1, from Federal to High streets, was completed last year.

Total cost: $1,769,641, funded by the City’s Capital Budget and Chapter 90 funding from the Commonwealth

Wells Street Sidewalks

New sidewalks on the west side of the street from Alden Street to 324 Wells St.

Scheduled to begin in late May or early June and be completed within a month

Total cost: $95,325, funded by MassDOT’s Complete Streets program

West Street

Phase 2 of reconstruction between Conway and Elm streets includes the replacement of the water main; upgrades to the sewer and drainage systems; and repaving

Scheduled to resume the week of April 17, the final top layer of pavement is scheduled to be put down on April 28.

Total cost: $778,542, funded by the Community Development Block Grant program and the City’s Water and Sewer enterprise funds

Wisdom Way

Reconstruction of the roadway between River and Mill streets and the main entrance to the Franklin County Fairgrounds includes the construction of a bicycle/walking path, road paving, landscaping, and installation of bike racks and benches.

Wisdom Way reopened in December following extensive work that included a new retaining wall and gas, sewer, water, and drainage lines.

Scheduled to resume the week of March 27 to be completed by May.

Total cost: approximately $3.3 million, with the balance funded by MassDOT and the federal government. The City’s cost for the project is approximately $338,000 for design and engineering work and right-of-way acquisition.

“We are excited to be able to complete these key projects this spring,” said Public Works Director Marlo Warner. “We work hard to keep Greenfield’s infrastructure in a state of good repair and all five of these projects are proof of that. I want to thank the Mayor and the City Council for prioritizing these upgrades that improve the quality of our residential neighborhoods.”