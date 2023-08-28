GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s new state-of-the-art fire station is continuing to progress, with an expected opening date of late December.

The construction team has completed several projects during the summer, such as underground water and sewer utilities to municipal services, roofing membranes on the building’s flat-roof portions, and interior partitions.

The exterior walls of the station are being built, face brick installation is progressing, and drywall closure on the interiors will be done by September. Plumbing and electrical inspections have also recently begun.

During the fall, construction work on interior finishes and final installations will take place.

“Construction is moving along rapidly,” said Fire Chief Robert Strahan.

Once the station is finished, the Greenfield Fire Station will have administrative offices, an emergency operations center, firefighter living quarters, bays to accommodate modern fire apparatus, as well as a fire department museum. The station will also be fully electric, with propane only used for the kitchenette range, the apparatus bay, and standby generator fuel.

The new station is estimated at $21.7 million, which includes the cost of the temporary fire station that became operational in September 2021.

The new station is a collaboration between Greenfield, Northampton general contractor D.A. Sullivan & Sons, and H2M architects + engineers. D.A. Sullivan & Sons oversees the construction process, while H2M architects + engineers provided the city with the designs and planning stages, such as location selection for the new fire station.