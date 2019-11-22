Construction on General Pierce Bridge planned for next summer

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night the General Pierce Bridge connecting Greenfield and Montague closed for emergency repairs.

The bridge closed Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and opened back up around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The original reopening time was 6 a.m. Thursday but the Montague Police Department posted online that it was delayed.

The Montague Selectmen’s Office told 22News, they did not receive a notice on why the bridge was closing for emergency repairs. The bridge rehabilitation project is being done by MassDOT and will cost more than $18.3 million.

One local resident said he’s fine with whatever it’ll cost to fix it.

“It’s a little scary to go across,” Art Schwenzer of Heath told 22News. “I’ve gone across it for years between Greenfield and Turners Falls and it’s always an experience. You wonder whether the bridge is going to stay there while you’re still on it or whether it’s going to fall down.”

The bridge recently underwent inspections for three days. MassDOT said they’re expediting the engineering and advertisement of the bridge project.

Online the project is still in the preliminary design phase and says that construction on the bridge will begin in the summer of 2020.