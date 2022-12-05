GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.

In a news release sent to 22News from For Boston Communications, The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association honored recipients of its Store Operator of the Year Awards at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel and Conference Center in Norwood.

Karen Timberlake was awarded for customer service at The Mill located in Gill.

“Our members are vital to local communities as they provide essential items such as food, gas, beverages and household items,” says NECSEMA Executive Director Peter Brennan. “We’ve seen very clearly over the past couple years that convenience stores are essential businesses and provide invaluable services to local neighborhoods. I’m proud of all of this year’s winners for providing service excellence, jobs and essential services and being exemplary community partners.”

The following winners were honored: