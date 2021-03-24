Conway solar panel public meeting to be held Wednesday

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Conway Planning Board is holding a public hearing on Zoom Wednesday to discuss changes to the town’s bylaws on large scale solar facilities.

The planning board wants to hear from residents to determine whether changes to the town’s zoning bylaws would be supported.

Bylaw Article 2 Proposal

Remove a parcel of land known as the Fournier Parcel at 24 Fournier Road from the Solar Electric Overlay District.

“In 2013, the Town amended its Bylaws to allow solar installations as a matter of right on four parcels of Town-owned land, including the Fournier Parcel. In 2019, the Town used grant funds, procured through the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership, to prepare a forest stewardship plan for all town-owned forest lands. The Fournier Parcel is one of those town-owned forest parcels and is currently included in Conway’s Solar Overlay District zoning map. The Planning Board is recommending the removal of the Fournier Parcel from the Solar Overlay District, which requires an amendment to the Bylaw. The remaining three parcels of land left in the Solar Overlay District would satisfy the requirement of Green Community status that there be sufficient open space to permit a solar installation that would generate 250 kw of electricity.” Town of Conway Planning Board

Bylaw Article 9 Proposal

To change the permitting process for larger scale Solar Installations.

“These potential changes were spurred by issues identified during the construction of a Large Scale Solar Facility on Main Poland Road. Several changes are being considered, including but not limited to requiring a Special Permit for facilities larger than 250KW to 5,000 KW (1 – 20 acres of panel coverage area), increasing the setbacks from residences and public ways, and requiring screening and fencing to reduce the impact on surrounding parcels.” Town of Conway Planning Board

The information session is open to the public at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.

Phone in from any phone, including landlines: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 857 3654 7359

Passcode: 614366

The session will also be recoded and available to view at a later time.