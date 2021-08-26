Conway student wins final Vaxmillions scholarship giveaway

BOSTON (WWLP) – The final round of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway have been announced Thursday.

This week’s winner of the $1 million giveaway is Cynthia Thirath of Leominster. Thirath chose to get vaccinated to protect everyone around her and encourages everyone to get vaccinated. She said she will use the money to invest in her future.

A western Massachusetts native was announced the winner of a $300,000 scholarship grant, Gretchen Selva of Conway. Selva will be a sophomore this fall at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield. She is passionate about music and has been playing guitar for over three years. Selva said she plans to focus on music writing and production when she goes to college and has already been looking into schools. She received the vaccine as soon as she was eligible to protect her family.

More than 2.5 million Massachusetts residents signed up for the VaxMillions giveaway. According to a press release sent to 22News, 2.35 million people over the age of 18 and 167,000 students ages 12 to 17 applied.

“Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates thanks to our residents stepping up and getting vaccinated,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Over 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated during the time that the VaxMillions program was running, and we are grateful to our partners at the Treasury and the Massachusetts State Lottery in helping to launch this program.”

“Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID and we are proud that over 5 million residents of Massachusetts have at least one dose,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our Administration’s goal remains getting every person who wants a vaccine a shot.”

“The Vax Millions Giveaway was about more than winning a lottery. It was about motivating people to get the vaccine to protect your friends, neighbors, and loved ones,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who chairs the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “This did in fact encourage thousands who were not yet vaccinated, and at the end of the day that is a win/win for everyone.”

“The Mass Lottery is proud to have played a role in this important public health initiative and we congratulate everyone who participated for doing their part to fight this pandemic,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director, Massachusetts State Lottery. “We thank the dedicated team members from multiple state offices and agencies for their collective contributions to the responsible execution of this program.”

Since the beginning of the Vaxmillions giveaway in June, more than 318,000 residents received a first dose and 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated.