GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield has announced that cooling centers will open through Saturday due to the heat advisory.

The cooling centers are as follows:

John Zon Community Center: 35 Pleasant Street – Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greenfield Housing Authority Community Room: 1 Elm Terrace – Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oak Courts Common Room: Oak Courts, off of Elm Street – Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greenfield Public Library: 412 Main Street – Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Greenfield City Hall: 14 Court Square – Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Mayor’s Office also shared some steps to prevent heat-related illnesses and injuries:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Light colors reflect heat and sunlight and help maintain normal body temperature.

Drink plenty of water — even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine. If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink, ask how much you should drink during hot weather.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. Do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time.

If you must be outdoors, limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening hours. Try to rest often in shady areas so your body temperature will have a chance to recover. Use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Eat well-balanced, light meals.