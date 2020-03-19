Coronavirus local impact: Franklin County supermarkets low on inventory

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores around western Massachusetts are seeing shortages of many products due to people’s concerns over the coronavirus.

22News went to Foster’s Supermarket in Greenfield Wednesday where they said they’ve been out of a few items since people started buying it quickly about two weeks ago. Greenfield resident, Linda said her friends have to go to grocery stores in the morning to find any paper products.

“I think it’s great that they’re putting limits now because people were hoarding last week and I’ve never seen anything like it. This is my third store today,” Linda told 22News.

Foster’s said their one shelf is usually full of disinfectant wipes but right now, all they have left is window cleaning wipes. They’re not quite sure when they’ll get the disinfectant wipes back in stock. They have a sign on their door telling customers what they’re out of.

“It really seems to have broken the supply chain,” said Foster’s Supermarket president, Matthew Deane. “Our trucks end up being a day or two late sometimes and not bringing everything that we order. But we’re doing the best we can. In pretty good shape right now, just a few items are very hard to get.”

Deane told 22News they never really know how many products they’re getting these days until the truck shows up. They’ll order a certain amount but only get half or even less from the supplier. Sometimes they don’t even know when the truck will show up because it’s been delayed recently.

“It’s like a big blizzard coming every day. Everybody is just coming in, wiping out,” Deane continued.

Foster’s is asking people not to stockpile items and think about your neighbors when shopping.