SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A local auto parts supplier is celebrating being in business for 50 years selling parts for the 1960s “sporty” American cars.

Owners Cal and Joan Clark started a part-time business in 1973 selling Corvair car parts. Clark’s Corvair Parts is now the largest Corvair parts supplier in the world. They ship to more than 150 countries in need of parts for restoration.

“Poor man’s Porsche,” the Chevrolet Corvair, was built from 1960 to 1969 that showcased sporty compact cars with a rear engine. Approximately 1.8 million sold and remains the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine.

Courtesy: Clark’s Corvair Parts

Clark’s Corvair Parts is located at 400 Mohawk Trail in Shelburne Falls with a staff of 25 full-time employees. In addition to Corvair parts, upholstery is available to factory original specs for the now collectible cars.