GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Court Square is to be closed again to make way for a seasonal pedestrian plaza and a full schedule of events continuing through October.

The area will be closed beginning on April 18th. To close off Court Square between Main Street and Newton Place, movable planters will be utilized. The parking lot behind City Hall from Main Street at Veterans Memorial Mall and from Bank Row by way of Newton Place will still be accessible to traffic.

According to the Greenfield Mayor’s Office, the following events will be scheduled for Court Square and the Common this season:

Meltdown Children’s Book and Music Festival, presented by WRSI The River – April 22

The Greenfield Farmers’ Market every Saturday starting April 29

Greenfield Recreation Department’s Cornhole Tournament – May 6

Greenfield Bee Fest – May 20

Annual Harvest Supper Celebration – August 26

Food, live music, dancing, and youth activities are to be featured in other events that are still being planned out. For Green River Festival from June 23-25, Court Square is to also serve as a pick-up area for shuttle buses.