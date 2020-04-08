1  of  4
COVID-19 Coordination Center for all of Franklin County opens

Franklin County

John Zon Community Center in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 Coordination Center for all of Franklin County opened on April 6th. The Multi-Agency Coordination Center or “MACC” is lead by the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

It is lead out of the John Zon community Center in Greenfield where the Greenfield COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center is also headquartered.

The goal of the MACC is to create one space for the 26 Franklin County Municipalities to share COVID-19 information. They get their information from healthcare services, public safety, emergency management and town administrations.

“Collecting from them a picture of how they’re doing. So are they short on PEE, what kind of services are they providing to their citizens, what challenges of staffing or other needs are they seeing, ” MACC Manager, Tracy Rogers told 22News.

The MACC can assist towns with resource coordination, situational awareness and planning support upon request. The release a situation reports on how COVID-19 is impacting the county on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can read the first report (April 7th, 2020) here.

