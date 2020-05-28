Covid-19 testing continues to rise as related deaths surpass 6,600 in Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overall in Massachusetts, the state is reporting more than 6,600 Covid-19 related deaths.

The county with the highest number of deaths is Middlesex County with more than 1,500 Covid-19 related deaths. In western Massachusetts, health officials report that Hampden County, our most populous county, has 554 deaths.

22News spoke with local residents on how they feel about the tragic number of deaths in the country.

“Horrific, that’s so bad,” Wendy Herzig of Greenfield expressed. “It could have all been avoided. It could have been avoided if things were taken in place a lot sooner. I just think this whole thing is horrible and it’s sad.”

Testing continues to rise in Massachusetts, which ultimately will lead to more positive results. So far, the state has performed more than 552,000 Covid-19 tests. The state also updates cases numbers by community once a week.