GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at Greenfield Community College that was closed at the end of March will re-open in May.

The City of Greenfield will be working with Curative this time for the GCC testing site. Appointments are strongly urged but not required and can be scheduled online. No charge will be applied. All patients are to bring identification and their insurance card if they have health insurance.

The testing at GCC will start May 18. Testing will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Testing will be located in GCC’s East Building at 1 College Drive.

Greenfield Health Director, Jennifer Hoffman, said, “We are working hard to bring additional resources to Greenfield so that we can get the most accurate picture of COVID-19 activity. By bringing back PCR testing, which continues to be the gold standard, and coupled with antigen testing as a backup, we should have a good sense of where we stand— as long as people continue to get tested.”

Free antigen testing will also continue at Greenfield Health Department on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at 20 Sanderson Street.