COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Orange Thursday

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Board of Health is holding a vaccination clinic for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon at the Orange Armory.

According to the Orange Board of Health, the clinic will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A link was posted on the Orange Board of Health’s Facebook page for residents to sign up and make appointments. All appointments have been filled and the board of health said sometimes appointments get cancelled for these clinics so slots can open up and are encouraging residents to check back.

The board of health is hoping to get more vaccines and do more of these clinics going forward.