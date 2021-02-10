COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Greenfield for Franklin County residents

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a vaccine spot for all first responders of Franklin County and now, the Jon Zon Community Center in Greenfield is joining the effort in vaccinating those in Phase 2.

The community center was able to start vaccinating people 75 and over starting Tuesday. At the same time, the clinic is finishing up vaccinations for first responders from Franklin County in Phase 1. Starting Wednesday, they were giving out that second dose to them.

Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman said their goal is to distribute about 500 vaccines a day.

“The more the better,” Hoffman said. “People need to get vaccinated.”

This is now the third location in Franklin County to offer vaccines to those in Phase 2, including the CVS in Greenfield and the Big Y on the Mohawk Trail.

“This was to get vaccines done very quickly very efficiently and very quickly until we get those bigger sites spun up,” said Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan.

Vaccination clinics are being held at 35 Pleasant Street in Greenfield. Eligible individuals can sign up by calling 413-775-6411 or online at the registration links below. According to the Greenfield Health Department, this location is for residents of Franklin County that are 75 or older and individuals in Phase 1.

Available appointments:

A waitlist will be generated for appointments when the vaccine doses are available.

Franklin County Vaccine Locations: