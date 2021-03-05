COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available in Orange

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Orange will be receiving more vaccines under new state guidelines.

The Ralph C. Mahar Regional School will continue to be a COVID-19 vaccination site. Future clinic locations will open once more vaccines become available.

The Orange Board of Health is also reminding residents that they are receiving a large amount of phone calls and voicemails. They are working to get through them as quickly as possible. They are asking residents to please be patient as they work to answer everyone’s questions.

The Town of Orange is working with Greenfield and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG) in receiving more vaccines in Franklin County. According to the Orange Board of Health, there will be larger clinics coming to Greenfield, additional drive-thru clinics at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School, and additional clinics in other towns such as Montague and Deerfield.

There were three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Orange in the last seven days. The Orange EDS Clinics has been able to vaccinate 644 people so far.