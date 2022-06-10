GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wrong-way crash in Greenfield caused I-91 Northbound to close Friday evening.

According to a social media post by MassDOT, the crash happened on I-91 Northbound near Exit 43. There is heavy traffic in the area as the road is currently closed. MassDOT is warning drivers to seek an alternate route.

PHOTOS:

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.