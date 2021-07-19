Crew repairing damaged properties caused by heavy rain in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County’s largest community had some serious damage from the immense amount of rain this past weekend.

Greenfield’s Swimming and Recreation Park at the shores of the Green River is in a state of repair. Just look at the debris along the rain-swollen river that will take days to clean up. This isn’t the sort of damage that can be repaired overnight.

“Assess the damage to the building and the surrounding areas,” said Chrissey Moore, Greenfield recreation director. “It’s just devastating to go through this again. The water still needs to recede, the river is still dangerous, we have a logjam, a full week here it will be ready to reopen.”

Throughout the day, a Greenfield Public Works crew made serious repairs to the property.