TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are at two schools inspecting an unidentified odor reported Thursday morning.

According to the Turner Falls Fire Department, the hazardous material team is assisting crews at the Turners Fall High and Great Falls Middle School for an unidentified odor in the building.

Turners Falls High School and the Great Falls Middle School is located at 222-224 Turnpike Road in Montague.

22News will update the story as soon as information is available.