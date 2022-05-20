GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction begins Friday to install protective screening along the French King Bridge in Gill.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and road work along the bridge for the next several months. Drives are asked to reduce their speed when traveling through the work zone. Construction may vary on a day to day basis.

Senator Comerford and Representative Whipps have been working to make these barriers a reality for the last few years, hoping this will offer some sort of resolve for the families impacted.

As 22News has reported over the years, the French King Bridge has been a place people have sought out to take their own lives. Officials hope higher barriers will deter people, saving lives and making things safer for first responders who would have to go through the rugged terrain.

Funding was secured through MassDOT and through a transportation bond bill for any additional funding they may need.

If you’re struggling with mental health, don’t be afraid to reach out to these resources.