Crews called to crash involving gas truck in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to an accident involving a gas truck on Avenue A in Turners Falls Thursday.

According to officials at the Turners Falls Fire Department, firefighters are still at the location of the crash which occurred on Avenue A at 6th Street. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, fire officials told 22News. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is not affecting traffic in the area.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when more details are provided.