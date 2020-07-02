Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,132 deaths, 109,338 total cases
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Crews called to crash involving gas truck in Turners Falls

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
turners falls fire rescue_181553

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to an accident involving a gas truck on Avenue A in Turners Falls Thursday. 

According to officials at the Turners Falls Fire Department, firefighters are still at the location of the crash which occurred on Avenue A at 6th Street. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, fire officials told 22News. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

The crash is not affecting traffic in the area.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when more details are provided. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today