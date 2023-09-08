LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A propane tank leak caused a significant odor in the area of Bell Road in Leyden Thursday night.
According to the Colrain Fire Department, at around 10:36 p.m. crews were called to assist Leyden Fire and Bernardston Police with a propane leak. A 250-pound propane tank was found with a severed line.
Police evacuated residents from the home on Bell Road while Osterman Propane assisted in successfully shutting off the tank.
