DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews from Deerfield, Conway, and Charlemont conducted a river rescue on Wednesday evening.
According to the Deerfield Fire District, they rescued boaters downstream from Bardwell’s Ferry Bridge and pulled them out of the water at Stillwater Bridge. Everyone involved made it out of the water safely.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.