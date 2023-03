SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland Fire Department was sent to a private residence for a possible chimney fire.

The Sunderland Fire Department got a report of a possible chimney fire just after midnight Monday morning. Crews were able to put out the fire before it was able to extend into the walls of the home, according to the Sunderland Fire Department.

