GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Fire Department was sent to 15 Maple Street for an attic fire Monday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, crews from Greenfield knocked down most of the fire which originated in the attic.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to provide ventilation, according to the Greenfield Recorder. The first and second floors of the home have a lot of water damage.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and the building was in the process of being sold.

Federal Street was blocked off near the intersection with Maple Street but has since reopened. The cause of the attic fire is being investigated by the Greenfield Fire and Police Department.