WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Whately fire crews were called to Laurel Mountain Road for a reported barn fire Friday afternoon.

According to the news release, upon arrival crews confirmed the fire was started by a heat lamp that was knocked into the hay by a bird. The fire was extinguished shortly thereafter with the assistance of mutual aid.

Courtesy of Whately Fire Dept.

The animals in the barn are reported to be safe and the barn suffered minimal damage. No injuries were reported.