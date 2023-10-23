MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a chimney fire on Turners Falls Road on Sunday.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, the fire was caused by a furnace malfunction. Carbon monoxide levels were found in the ventilated home. There is no word on if there were any injuries.

Daylight savings time begins in March and ends in November, so as you change your clocks in the spring and fall, check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as well. Replace carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, depending on the specific model.

Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer since we can not see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Check and test your CO alarms at the same time that you test and check your smoke alarms.