Crews put out fire at Mayhew Steel in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews put out a fire at a manufacturing business in Turners Falls Sunday afternoon.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, crews arrived to a report of a fire at around 1:30 p.m. located at Mayhew Steel on 199 Industrial Blvd. The fire was located in an air cleaning machine that is approximately 15 feet tall. Firefighters used two fire extinguishers and a hose line to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire did not extend to the building however, crews used fans to help push the heavy smoke out. The cause of the fire was sparks from a machine got into the air cleaning machine that were caught in the filters.

Crews from Greenfield Fire helped the Turners Falls Fire Department and Montague Center Fire covered the fire station.