SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a garage fire on Eastern Avenue on Saturday.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews were sent to a home on Eastern Avenu for a garage fire. Crews from the Bernardston Fire Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Deerfield Fire District, and Sunderland Fire Department were called due to the nature of the fire.

The fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries reported. There is no word on what the cause of the fire was.

