CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were called to Elm Street in Conway for a house fire on Tuesday.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple crews were called to help put out a house fire.

One engine assisted with the fire attack and provided ventilation on the second floor of the house, while another engine helped with the water supply.

There is no word on if there were any injuries or what the cause of the fire was. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.