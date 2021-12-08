Crews save several pets during house fire in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire on Wheeler Avenue in Orange Tuesday.

According to the Orange Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a fire at around 4:08 p.m. inside 279 Wheeler Avenue in which one person was injured. When crews arrived all occupants were outside, however several pets were still inside. Smoke was visible from the roof, eaves, and front door. Fire was showing from the basement in the rear of the ranch-style home.

While crews were working on putting out the fire located in the back of the home, additional crews gained access through the front door to search for the animals. They were able to rescue cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and a dog. Unfortunately a few pets did die due to the fire.

A resident was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

A portable tank was set up to provide continue water flow due to the non-hydrant area of town. The Orange fire and police Department were assisted by Shelburne Control Dispatch, National Grid, Athol Fire, Erving Fire, New Salem Fire, and Phillipston Fire. Warwick & Northfield Fire Departments provided town coverage.