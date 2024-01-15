BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to I-91 southbound in Bernardston for a car accident on Sunday.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at 4:03 p.m., crews were sent to a reported vehicle rollover. When crews arrived, there was a vehicle that had driven off the road but had not rolled over.

There was minor damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.