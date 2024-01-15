BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to I-91 southbound in Bernardston for a car accident on Sunday.
According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at 4:03 p.m., crews were sent to a reported vehicle rollover. When crews arrived, there was a vehicle that had driven off the road but had not rolled over.
There was minor damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.