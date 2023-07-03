GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Curbside Pickup will be available at the new Greenfield Public Library beginning on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Greenfield Public Library, items that are placed on hold can be picked up in the front lobby of the new library on Main Street.

Pickups will be available at the library on weekday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and afternoons from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Patrons will be able to pick up any holds that you have placed from other libraries, but the Greenfield Public Library collection will not be available until July 13.

The new library will be closed on the Fourth of July.