DA: No bail for driver who crashed bus, attacked passengers he claimed had gun in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge ordered a Gill man held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday in connection with an incident where he tried to hit three people he thought had a gun with a county transit bus he was driving on June 4.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 38-year-old Steven Connell will continue to be held at Franklin County House of Correction. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 7, 2020. He was initially arraigned in June on the following charges:

Civil rights violation

Three counts of assault with intent to murder while armed

Four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Assault on ambulance personnel

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

The Greenfield Police Department said on June 4, Connell attempted to hit three passengers, a black man and two juveniles, who had exited a Franklin County Regional Transit bus he was driving near Hope Street. Witnesses told police the three were walking down Main Street after getting off the bus, when suddenly the bus accelerated and veered off the right side of the road, going over the sidewalk and crashing into a building.

After crashing, Connell allegedly got off the bus, chased the man and attacked him until Greenfield’s Fire Chief, Robert Strahan, who was nearby, intervened and pulled him off the man.

Connell told police he chased them down and attacked the man because one of the juveniles was making hand gestures about having a gun. Police say a person who was seated on the sidewalk nearby was almost struck by the bus when Connell drove it off the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Connell was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, where police say he also ended up kicking a hospital employee.