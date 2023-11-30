LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be selling their former Leverett property to Better Together Dog Rescue.

Dakin operated their location in Leverett until March 2020 when they had to consolidate to just one location during the COVID-19 pandemic. The property is five acres of land with a 3,480 square foot building.

Better Together Dog Rescue is a local non-profit licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut that rescues dogs and finds them their forever homes.

“Better Together Dog Rescue is thrilled to finally have a home,” stated Jenny Franz, founder of the organization. “Our mission to support dogs and the people who love them will continue to grow within the facility. We cannot wait to open our doors to the public.”

“Thanks to so many dedicated foster caregivers, we reduced our need for the additional shelter space that the Leverett property provided. We are pleased to see that the property will be owned by another non-profit organization. The building’s structure and surroundings are especially ideal for an animal welfare organization,” said Meg Talbert, executive director at Dakin Humane Society.