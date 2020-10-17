Dakin Humane Society to distribute free pet food in Greenfield

GREENFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be distributing thousands of pounds of free pet food to those in need Sunday in Greenfield.

Dakin will be joining the Greenfield Fire Department for the event, which will be held at the John Zon Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12p.m. Sunday.

The food will be given out curbside and supplies are limited so they’ll be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

If you would like to attend the event, you’re being asked to wear a mask and stay in your car while you’re waiting to be helped.