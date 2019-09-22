Dakin Humane Society to host Mutts and Mimosas in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be hosting a Mutts and Mimosas event as well as an award show on Sunday in Whately.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Quonquont Farm & Orchard on 9 North Sweet.

Mutts and Mimosas is a brunch for people and their dogs if you wish to bring them.

A vegetarian brunch will be provided and catered, as well as a speciality Mimosa bar, and other event highlights such as:

  • Free dog activities; apple bobbing, dog training sessions for “Polite Leash Walking” and “Coming When Called,” and reiki massage for both dogs and people
  • Dog caricaturist
  • Live music from Banish Misfortune
  • A raffle featuring many gifts
  • Walking/hiking trails for all to enjoy. 

Tickets are $60 per person. An additional dog meal is available for $10 more. To purchase tickets, click here.

All attendees are asked to bring canned cat food to support Dakin’s Pet Food Aid programs.

