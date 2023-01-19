LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society has settled on the fate of their long-closed adoption center in Leverett.

Dakin announcing in a letter to friends of the Humane Society that they are now working to sell their adoption center here in Franklin County as the needs of their business and local animals change.

The facility has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but has and will continue to provide limited services to the region. Over the last few months, senior leadership has been considering what to do with the building. Now, they say they have interest in acquiring the property and will pursue that.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Tiffany Appleton, said in the letter that animal overpopulation in New England has declined over the last decade, which has impacted Dakin’s adoption process and animal housing needs. She went on to explain that foster homes are a far humane and practical option for pets animals while they wait for an adoptive home, which eliminates the need to operate a second facility.

No sale has been made yet but Dakin maintains that they are in a strong financial position and remains eager to serve animals in need throughout the Pioneer Valley Region.